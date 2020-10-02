Also available on the nbc app

Rihanna has been all about comfort in quarantine! While talking to Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about her upcoming Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2, she revealed her go-to look in isolation. "My best friend in quarantine has been a robe, like any robe. Any day, any robe," she said. The music superstar also reacted to some of her most iconic past street style moments. Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 streams on Amazon Prime Video Oct. 2.

