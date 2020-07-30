Also available on the nbc app

There's only one Rihanna! The superstar joins Access Hollywood's Scott Evans to dish on her new Fenty Skin collection and recalls her own evolving beauty routine and the moment she fell in love with makeup. When will she let her future kids try cosmetics? Rih also reflects on balancing her life as a fashion mogul with her first love, music, and teases when fans can expect her new album. Fenty Skin will be launching exclusively on FentySkin.com July 31, and an exclusive presale beginning July 29 for email subscribers.

