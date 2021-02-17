Also available on the nbc app

Rihanna is setting pulses racing! The multihyphenate superstar dropped jaws on Instagram by sharing a fierce shot of herself posing topless in nothing but a pair of satin boxers from her lingerie line Savage X Fenty, coordinating jewelry and red lipstick from Fenty Beauty. She captioned the sultry poolside photo with lyrics from the 2018 song "Naked" by Popcaan, writing, "When @popcaanmusic said 'me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fa me girl.'" The photo, which has gotten nearly 10 million likes so far, also caught the attention of several celebrity fans, including Issa Rae who hilariously commented, "The boxes come with the body?"

