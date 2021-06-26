Also available on the nbc app

Rihanna appears to have covered up a once meaningful tattoo that she got with her old fling Drake. The “Work” singer was spotted out with her current boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, earlier this week and fans noticed she may have concealed her camo-print shark tattoo on her foot with a crown. RiRi got the shark tattoo in 2016. Her then-beau Drake had a matching version on his forearm. In 2018, she told Vogue Magazine that she and the “Hotline Bling” rapper were no longer in contact. The two have since moved on with their lives. Drake welcomed his first child, Adonis, in October 2017 and Rihanna reportedly began dating rapper A$AP Rocky at the end of 2020.

Appearing: