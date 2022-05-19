Main Content

Rihanna Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Boy With A$AP Rocky (Reports)

Rihanna is a first-time mom, mom, mom, mom, mom! The music superstar and beauty mogul, 34, has welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with beau A$AP Rocky, 33, according to multiple outlets. Per TMZ, who was first to report the news, the little one arrived on May 13 in Los Angeles, but further details including a name are not yet known. Access Hollywood has reached out to Rih and Rocky's respective teams for comment.

