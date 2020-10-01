Also available on the nbc app

Rihanna chatted with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans about her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2. She also revealed when she feels the sexiest, “When I feel naturally beautiful. When I feel like I was in the sun, I got a little tan, I don’t need no makeup, my skin in poppin’, my melanin is a little browner, my hair is curly. I feel confident, like, wow, I didn’t’ need any extra.” Adding, “I feel confident when I don’t have the accessories of societies' beauty, honestly.” Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 is coming exclusively to Amazon on October 2nd.

Appearing: