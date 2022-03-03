Main Content

Rihanna Delivers Flawless Response When Told She's Late To Paris Fashion Week Show: 'No S**t'

03/03/22

It's Rihanna's world, and we're just living in it. The superstar literally didn't have time for haters when she arrived to the Dior show in Paris earlier this week. A now-viral video posted to social media depicts at least one irritated-sounding attendee informing Rihanna that she was expected to arrive earlier than she did actually saying, "you're late." The Fenty mogul was not here for the reminder and delivered a flawless clapback in response.

