It's Rihanna's world, and we're just living in it. The superstar literally didn't have time for haters when she arrived to the Dior show in Paris earlier this week. A now-viral video posted to social media depicts at least one irritated-sounding attendee informing Rihanna that she was expected to arrive earlier than she did actually saying, "you're late." The Fenty mogul was not here for the reminder and delivered a flawless clapback in response.

NR S0 E0 2 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight