Main Content

Rihanna Calls Son w/ A$AP Rocky 'Number One Priority:' 'Life Starts Over When You Become A Parent'

CLIP11/07/22

Rihanna is getting emotional about her journey as a mother. "[It's] not a chapter, it's like a new book," she told Access Hollywood's Scott Evans. "Life starts over when you become a parent, it's life that you've never known before." She also opened up about her son making eye contact and gushed about her love A$AP Rocky. "It's amazing to have a friendship be the center of our entire family, I really love it," she said. Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 premieres on Prime Video on Nov. 9.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Rihanna, son, Baby, asap rocky, motherhood
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.