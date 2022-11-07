Rihanna is getting emotional about her journey as a mother. "[It's] not a chapter, it's like a new book," she told Access Hollywood's Scott Evans. "Life starts over when you become a parent, it's life that you've never known before." She also opened up about her son making eye contact and gushed about her love A$AP Rocky. "It's amazing to have a friendship be the center of our entire family, I really love it," she said. Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 premieres on Prime Video on Nov. 9.

