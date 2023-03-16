Main Content

Rihanna Bares Her Baby Bump In Striped Crop Top While Holding Hands w/ A$AP Rocky

CLIP03/16/23

Rihanna is baring her baby bump once again! The 35-year-old singer stepped out with her partner A$AP Rocky in West Hollywood on Wednesday sporting low-waisted baggy jeans and an old-school striped long-sleeved polo tucked into her bra. With her bare baby bump on full display. Rihanna completed her look with brown boots, black sunglasses and a Louis Vuitton clutch, while A$AP sported baggy jeans and a green vest over a red plaid shirt and t-shirt, which he accessorized with a hat and shades.

