Rihanna is taking full responsibility for offending her audience. Days after her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 premiered on Amazon Prime Video, the multihyphenate superstar issued a public apology to the Muslim community for one specific moment during the runway event. The singer faced criticism for featuring the song "Doom" by London-based artist Coucou Chloe, which includes vocal samples of narration from the Islamic hadith. According to CNN, the hadith is considered extremely sacred to Muslims and comes secondary only to the Quran in terms of textual authority.

