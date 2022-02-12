Main Content

Leave it to Rihanna to take pregnancy glow to a whole new level! The music superstar beamed at her first red carpet since announcing that she and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child. The couple walked hand-in-hand and shared loving PDA while celebrating Rih's Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brands at Goya Studios in Los Angeles Friday night. The mom-to-be bared her growing bump in a slinky lime-green halter top by The Attico and she paired the look with Chopard jewels.

