Rihanna is hitting the streets of New York City with her man A$AP Rocky by her side. The “Umbrella” singer kept her street style casual for the occasion, rocking a green Prada bucket hat, with matching Prada sunglasses, a vintage “The Cramps” band tee and stylish jeans. The couple was spotted stopping at an NYC gas station to fill up A$AP Rocky’s Rolls Royce. They sparked romance rumors in 2020 and Rihanna was recently featured in A$AP Rocky’s new documentary, which premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival.

