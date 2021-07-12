Also available on the nbc app

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are showing off their love! The duo was spotted in New York City filming a new music video together. In the clips, the lovebirds can be seen walking down the street holding hands and packing on the PDA. The couple did a quick outfit change to film a different scene where they sat on a fire escape in the Bronx in matching outfits. The song the artists were filming the music video for has yet to be announced.

