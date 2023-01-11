Main Content

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Hold Hands At Golden Globes As Singer Reacts To Onstage Shout-Outs During Show

CLIP01/11/23

Rihanna is feeling all the love at the Golden Globes! The Fenty Beauty founder stole the show at the award show on Tuesday night, as she excitedly reacted to a series of onstage shout-outs from her fellow stars. Niecy Nash, Billy Porter, and Jerrod Carmichael made special nods to the "Umbrella" singer throughout the ceremony as she enjoyed a parents night out with her beau, A$AP Rocky.

Tags: Rihanna, riri, Golden Globes, date night, asap rocky
