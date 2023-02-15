Rihanna and A$AP Rocky faced new parenthood head-on! The music superstar revealed in the March issue of British Vogue that she and her rapper beau had no childcare help when they came home with their now-9-month-old son. "[T]hose first days are insane. You don't sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you're a zombie for the most part," she said, calling the experience both "legendary" and a "headf***."

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight