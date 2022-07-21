Ricky Martin is speaking out. Just hours after his nephew, who accused him of sexual abuse, dropped his case against Martin, the 50-year-old spoke out about the allegations in a video recording obtained by NBC News. "Thank God these claims were proven to be false but I'm going to tell you the truth. It has been so painful. It has been devastating for me, my family, my friends. I don't wish this upon anybody," he said.

