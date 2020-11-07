Also available on the nbc app

Ricky Martin is channeling his dark side in "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey"! The singer, who portrays the scheming toy Don Juan Diego in the kids' Christmas film, told All Access, "It's a character that I love. He's dark, he's vicious, he's Machiavellic. He's a liar, hypocrite. It's everything that we don't want to be, but when we play with those feelings and attitudes, it's fun." "Jingle Jangle" hits Netflix Nov. 13.

