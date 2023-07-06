Ricky Martin and his husband, Jwan Yosef are going their separate ways. The pair announced their plans to divorce after six years of marriage in a joint statement on Thursday. "For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children preserving and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all of these wonderful years." they wrote on Instagram. "Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on our genuine friendship as we continue the joint upbringing of our children. As always, we thank you for all the love and support we received throughout our marriage. We are united in nurturing this new chapter of our lives," Ricky and Jwan, who tied the knot in 2017, share two kids together, son Renn, born in 2019 and daughter Lucia, born in 2018. Ricky also has 14-year-old twins, Matteo and Valentino.

