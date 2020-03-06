Also available on the NBC app

Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias are joining forces for a co-headlining tour! To celebrate their new joint venture, Access Hollywood co-host Mario Lopez played a fun version of "The Newlywed Game" with Ricky and Enrique. The guys revealed their nicknames for each other, who came up for the idea for their tour and who has the better moves – to which Ricky gave a hilariously risqué answer! Mario also showed Ricky and Enrique their very first interviews with Access Hollywood, and they had adorably embarrassed reactions!

