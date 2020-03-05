Also available on the NBC app

Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias couldn’t be more excited to go on tour together! The Latin singers announced their joint 2020 tour on Wednesday, and told Access Hollywood host Mario Lopez they are looking forward to going down a musical “memory lane” together. Ricky and Enrique also welcomed Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra midway through the interview, and revealed that the 25-year-old singer would be their special guest on tour. Ricky and Enrique’s tour kicks off Sept. 5 in Phoenix and tickets go on sale March 12.

