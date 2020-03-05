Also available on the nbc app

Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias are hitting the road and each taking their little ones with them! Following the music superstars' announcement that they're headed on a co-headlining North American tour together, the pair tells Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez how they plan to balance life on the road with fatherhood, and joke that they'll be popping more than one kind of bottle! Ricky and Enrique's tour kicks off Sept. 5 in Phoenix and tickets go on sale March 12.

