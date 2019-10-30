Ricky Martin Announces Birth Of Fourth Child With Husband Jwan Yosef: See The Sweet First Pic!

Also available on the NBC app

It's a boy! Ricky Martin and husband Jwan Yosef are officially parents of four. The couple welcomed son Renn Martin-Yosef and announced his arrival with a sweet family photo on Oct. 29. Ricky and Jwan are already parents to twin sons Valentino and Matteo and daughter Lucia, who made her Instagram debut on her famous dad's Instagram in August. The music superstar revealed that he and Jwan were expanding their family again just weeks before Renn's birth, sharing the happy news while accepting the Human Rights Campaign's National Visibility Award.

