Ricky Gervais’ Wildest Golden Globe Zingers & Harshest Burns

Comedian Ricky Gervais hosted the 77th Annual Golden Globes awards for the fifth time last night, and the controversial host wasted no time calling out nearly every member of the audience. From taking stabs at stars’ relationships with media conglomerates such as Apple and Disney to his joke about Felicity Huffman’s prison sentence, many of his comments left audience members squirming in their seats. But one thing’s for sure—Ricky made sure the Golden Globes were anything but boring!

