Ricky Gervais Leaves 2020 Golden Globes Audience Speechless With Edgy Roast-Filled Monologue

Also available on the NBC app

Ricky Gervais didn't hold back for his fifth time hosting the Golden Globes! The British comedian opened the 2020 show with one jaw-dropping zinger after another, and no Hollywood A-lister was off-limits. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were among the speechless celebs in the audience, and one punchline was so racy that Gwyneth Paltrow nearly lost it! Leonardo DiCaprio, however, was a good sport when taking a jab from Ricky about the age difference between him and 22-year-old girlfriend Camila Morrone.

Appearing: