Also available on the NBC app

Ricky Gervais is getting ready to host the Golden Globe Awards for a record fifth time, and as usual, he has no fear when it comes to roasting his fellow stars. Access Hollywood co-host Sibley Scoles chatted with Ricky as he prepped for the show and asked what he thought of its new vegan menu, of which Leonardo DiCaprio has publicly applauded. "I think it is a good idea that other people are trying to save the planet and arriving all in separate limos to have some veg," Ricky zinged. The actor also talked about getting to push buttons on stage, saying, "Getting drunk and mucking around and offending people in a real job, it’s a bad thing. In my job, it's a plus!”

Appearing: