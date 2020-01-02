Also available on the nbc app

New decade, new Ricki! The “Hairspray” star posted stunning photos of her new buzzcut to Instagram where she also revealed the personal reasons behind her new look—she had been suffering from hair loss for nearly her entire adult life. While the 51-year-old actress said the search for solutions left her feeling depressed and at times suicidal, she finally feels comfortable enough to accept her hair as it is.

