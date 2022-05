Also available on the nbc app

Ricki Lake is a married woman. The 53-year-old actress and former talk show host revealed on her Instagram on Monday that she married her fiancé Ross Burningham over the weekend. "We did it! 1/2/22 Ross and I said I DO," she captioned the post. The pair confirmed their romance in December 2020 and got engaged in February of last year.

