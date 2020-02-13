Rick Moranis Returns To Hollywood After 24 Years: Where Has He Been?

Also available on the NBC app

Rick Moranis is back! The comedy legend has stayed out of the spotlight for the past two decades … but he's making his grand return for the new Disney project "Shrunk." "To say it is a dream come true to once again see #RickMoranis on the big screen is the understatement of the decade," Josh wrote on Instagram. "But to say, I get an up seat view of him returning to play one of his most iconic roles is the understatement of the century. Welcome back hero!" Rick's new gig comes more than two decades after he slowly stepped back from onscreen roles to care for his children after the passing of his wife, Ann Belsky.

