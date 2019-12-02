Richard Gere Welcomes Baby Boy At Age 69 With Wife Alejandra Silva

Richard Gere is a dad again at 69! His rep confirms to Access that he and his 35-year-old wife, Alejandra Silva, welcomed a new bundle of joy.
