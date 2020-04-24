Also available on the NBC app

Richard Gere is now a father of three! The 70-year-old reportedly welcomed his second baby boy with wife Alejandra Silva, 37, according to multiple reports. While the new parents have yet to announce their new baby’s name, their little bundle of joy joins the couple’s son 2-year-old son Alexander. Both parents also have children from previous marriages; Richard shares son Homer with ex-wife Carey Lowell and Alejandra has a 6-year-old son named Albert with ex-husband Govind Friedland.

