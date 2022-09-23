Main Content

'RHOSLC' Star Whitney Rose Reveals She Has Officially Left The Mormon Church: 'I'm Free'

CLIP09/22/22

Whitney Rose is spilling all the tea! On this week's episode of Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap," Whitney teases the explosive new season of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City." Whitney talks her feud with Heather Gay and Meredith Marks and reveals why she was shocked Jen Shah changed her plea to guilty. Plus, Whitney reveals that she has officially left the Mormon Church.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: whitney rose, rhoslc, Bravo
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.