Whitney Rose is spilling all the tea! On this week's episode of Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap," Whitney teases the explosive new season of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City." Whitney talks her feud with Heather Gay and Meredith Marks and reveals why she was shocked Jen Shah changed her plea to guilty. Plus, Whitney reveals that she has officially left the Mormon Church.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight