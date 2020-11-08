Queen Elizabeth & Prince Charles Beam In New Easter Photos Taken At Frogmore House
CLIP 04/03/21
Meredith Marks got candid with Access Hollywood about the first season of "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City." Meredith confessed that the series is “volatile” and really not what she expected at all. Meredith also got candid about dealing with a lot of issues surrounding her marriage on the show. Plus, she explained her iconic tagline. "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" premieres Nov. 11 on Bravo.