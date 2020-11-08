Also available on the nbc app

Meredith Marks got candid with Access Hollywood about the first season of "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City." Meredith confessed that the series is “volatile” and really not what she expected at all. Meredith also got candid about dealing with a lot of issues surrounding her marriage on the show. Plus, she explained her iconic tagline. "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" premieres Nov. 11 on Bravo.

