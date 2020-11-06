Also available on the nbc app

Jen Shah is spilling the housewife tea! The “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star chatted with Access Hollywood about the new Bravo show. Jen confessed that none of the practicing Mormons on the show "follow the rules" of the Church. She also admitted that one of her fellow costars' actions are "ungodlike" despite her role as a pastor. Plus, Jen revealed who she thinks the shadiest housewife on the show is! "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" premieres Nov. 11 on Bravo.

