Heather Gay is keeping things real! On this week's episode of "Housewives Nightcap," the reality star broke down the latest episode of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City." Heather gave an update on her dating life and revealed where she stands with Jen Shah. Heather also set the record straight on if Mary Cosby is in a cult amid speculations swirling the internet. Plus, Heather promised that the ladies "let it fly" at the upcoming reunion.

