Jen Shah is spilling the tea! On the premiere episode of "Housewives Nightcap," Jen breaks down the latest episode of "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" with Access Hollywood. Jen opened up about the real reason behind her feud with Mary Cosby and admitted why she's also not the biggest fan of Whitney Rose. Plus, Jen played a round of "Sip or Spill" and revealed a number of burning questions.

Appearing: