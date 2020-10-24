Also available on the nbc app

Eboni K. Williams is making "Real Housewives of New York City" history as the show's first Black cast member. The Revolt TV host and Bravo newcomer told Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about "bringing some Black excellence" to the franchise, getting to know fellow cast member Leah McSweeney and how much of her personal life we'll get to see on the show. Plus, Eboni gave us her one-word first impressions of Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps and her other "RHONY" co-stars. The first episode of Eboni's new podcast, "Holding Court," is available now.

