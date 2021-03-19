Main Content

‘RHONY’ Alum Tinsley Mortimer & Scott Kluth Split, Call Off 14-Month Engagement

CLIP03/18/21

Tinsley Mortimer is back on the market. The “Real Housewives of New York” alum and fiancé Scott Kluth have called it quits more than a year after he proposed. Scott confirmed the news in a statement to People magazine on Thursday and revealed that he and the socialite haven’t been co-habitating for some time. "After fourteen months of engagement, Tinsley and I have ended our relationship, and we have been living independently for the last few months. This was an incredibly difficult decision, but it is one that I believe is best for both of us. I will always care about Tinsley and I sincerely wish her happiness and success in all that she does in the future,” he said in part.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.