Tinsley Mortimer is back on the market. The “Real Housewives of New York” alum and fiancé Scott Kluth have called it quits more than a year after he proposed. Scott confirmed the news in a statement to People magazine on Thursday and revealed that he and the socialite haven’t been co-habitating for some time. "After fourteen months of engagement, Tinsley and I have ended our relationship, and we have been living independently for the last few months. This was an incredibly difficult decision, but it is one that I believe is best for both of us. I will always care about Tinsley and I sincerely wish her happiness and success in all that she does in the future,” he said in part.

