'RHONJ's' Joe Giudice Heads To Italy After Being Released From ICE Custody: He's 'Extremely Happy'

Also available on the NBC app

Joe Giudice is continuing his deportation appeal in Italy. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star flew to Rome from the U.S. upon his release from ICE custody on Oct. 11, Access Hollywood confirms. His attorney, James J. Leonard Jr., told People in a statement that Joe spoke to wife Teresa and their oldest daughter, Gia, while en route overseas and "he is extremely happy to be released, more than words can describe." Joe had been residing in an ICE facility for seven months, following three years in prison for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. A previous request to return home to his family in New Jersey was denied, but Leonard told the mag that Joe is "still fighting" to live under the same roof as his loved ones again.

Appearing: