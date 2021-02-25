Also available on the nbc app

Dolores Catania is spilling the tea! On this week's "Housewives Nightcap," Dolores breaks down the latest episode of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." The reality star shares her insight on Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider's feud and reveals if the two will move past the drama. Plus, Dolores gets open about her relationship with boyfriend David and reveals why she isn’t sure he's the one.

