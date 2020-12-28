Main Content

‘RHOD’s’ D’Andra Simmons Hospitalized Following COVID-19 Diagnosis (Reports)

“Real Housewives of Dallas” star D’Andra Simmons has been hospitalized following being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a new report. "D’Andra Simmons has tested positive for COVID and has been admitted to the COVID ward at UT Southwestern Hospital in Texas. Her oxygen levels were borderline and she will start remdesivir. At this time we ask you to respect her and her family’s privacy and to send your prayers for a speedy recovery,” her rep told People. Access Hollywood has reached out to Simmons’ rep for commen

