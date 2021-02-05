Also available on the nbc app

Tiffany Moon is spilling the tea! On this week's episode of Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap" Tiffany got candid about all the drama that went down on the latest episode of "The Real Housewives of Dallas." Tiffany admitted that she doesn't feel "accepted" on the cast and slammed Kary Brittingham for calling her "COVID girl." Plus, social media sensation and pop culture commentator Claudia Oshry broke down all the hot housewife gossip and chatted about her book, "Girl With No Job: The Crazy Beautiful Life of an Instagram Thirst Monster," which is out now.

