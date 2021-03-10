Also available on the nbc app

Stephanie Hollman is setting the record straight! On this week's episode of "Housewives Nightcap," the reality star breaks down all the drama that is happening on "Real Housewives of Dallas." Stephanie reveals why it took her time to warm up to Tiffany Moon and shares why Brandi Redmond isn’t being herself around their new castmate. Stephanie also calls out the rumors surrounding Brandi's marriage and talks her friend's possible departure from the show. Plus, style expert Preston Konrad plays a game of 'Yeehaw or Yeenaw' with Stephanie.

Appearing: