'RHOD' Star LeeAnne Locken Goes On Explosive Rant About D'Andra Simmons' Cheating Claims

Also available on the NBC app

LeeAnne Locken isn't ready to forgive ex-best friend D'Andra Simmons. The "Real Housewives of Dallas" star dished to Access Hollywood why she hasn't completely mended her friendship with her longtime pal. LeeAnne goes on an explosive rant over D'Andra's claims that her then fiancé, Rich Emberlin (they’re now married), was unfaithful. LeeAnne also dishes about her shocking new friendship and reveals if she gets along with the show’s new Housewife.

Appearing: