Shannon Beador and her three daughters have all tested positive for COVID-19. The "Real Housewives of Orange County" star revealed her family's major health update in a candid Instagram post on Friday, sharing a throwback photo of herself smiling with 18-year-old Sophie and 14-year-old twins Stella and Adeline in happier times. Though the news may be alarming, Shannon assured followers that she and the girls are taking proper precautions as they move forward with their respective conditions. She didn't detail any of their symptoms but instead focused on expressing gratitude for everyone impacted by the novel coronavirus and confirmed she and the girls are quarantining at home in separate rooms.

