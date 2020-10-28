Also available on the nbc app

Gina Kirschenheiter is spilling the housewife tea! The "Real Housewives of Orange County " star opened up about her turbulent relationship with fellow co-star Braunwyn Windham-Burke. Gina shared that she believes her castmate is "dealing with a lot of inner battles" and explained why Braunwyn was just never her "cup of tea" from the beginning. Gina also got candid about her relationship with boyfriend Travis and revealed if they’re ready to get hitched. Plus, the star shared what filming was really like without Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson.

