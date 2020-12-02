Also available on the nbc app

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is living her truth. During a candid interview with GLAAD, the "Real Housewives of Orange County" star came out as a lesbian and revealed that she's currently dating a woman. "I'm finally comfortable enough to say, 'I like women!'" she said. "I'm gay. I'm a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. I am a lesbian. It has taken me 42 years to say that, but I'm so proud of where I am right now, and I'm so happy where I am."

Appearing: