Three "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars are reportedly recovering from COVID-19. Sources close to the reality hit tell multiple outlets that Kathy Hilton and Dorit Kemsley have tested positive for the coronavirus. According to TMZ, Kyle Richards has also contracted the illness. All three women are said to be resting at their homes without any serious symptoms. Neither they nor Bravo had publicly commented on the news as of Wednesday evening.

