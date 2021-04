Also available on the nbc app

Garcelle Beauvais spoke out at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards press room and shared how she’s feeling about her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” former co-star Denis Richards not returning for the next season of the Bravo show. She also revealed how much she’s rooting for her “The Real” co-host Jeannie Mai, who is currently competing on “Dancing with the Stars.”

