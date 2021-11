Also available on the nbc app

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville revealed she was hospitalized for a mysterious infection due to an unknown bite on her hand. The former reality star shared a picture of her sitting on a hospital bed on her Instagram account on Wednesday along with health update. On Tuesday, Brandi tweeted out a picture of her swollen hand, writing that the doctors said she could lose a limb.

