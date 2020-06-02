Also available on the nbc app

Porsha Williams shared frightening footage from an encounter with police at a protest in Atlanta. The TV personality posted video of the moment that she and a group of people began running away from cops after being hit with teargas near the state's capitol building. "We out her peacefully protesting and they tear-gassed us for no reason at all!" the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star said. "For absolutely no reason at all! Nobody did anything!" Following the incident, Porsha, who was out protesting with fiancé Dennis McKinley, had to wash her face off with milk.

Appearing: